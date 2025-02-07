Galle, Feb 7: Stand-in captain Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey delivered masterful centuries on Day 2 of the second Test at Galle International Stadium, putting Australia in command and inching closer to a series whitewash over Sri Lanka in the Warne–Muralitharan Trophy. At stumps, the visitors were cruising at 330-3, leading by 73 runs, after an unbroken 239-run stand between Smith (120*) and Carey (139*). Their partnership for the fourth wicket left Sri Lanka gasping in sapping conditions, with the hosts now staring down their first Test series defeat to Australia at home since 2011. Steve Smith Equals Ricky Ponting's Record of Most Fifty Plus Scores By Australian Batter in Asia, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

Smith, fresh off a century in the first Test, was at his fluent best, seamlessly countering Sri Lanka’s spinners on a turning track. The right-hander, who added the reverse sweep to his growing array of strokes, played with calculated aggression and pinpoint precision. His 191-ball hundred marked his fourth ton in five matches, cementing his red-ball resurgence after an 18-month drought without a Test century.

In reaching three figures, Smith also became Australia’s highest Test century-maker in Asia, surpassing Ricky Ponting’s record. Smith has now equalled the legendary Rahul Dravid and England’s Joe Root in the list of most Test centuries (36), making him the joint-fifth highest century-maker in Test history.

Carey, meanwhile, produced a career-best knock to become just the second Australian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia, joining the legendary Adam Gilchrist. The left-hander reached his milestone in 118 balls, peppering the boundary 13 times and clearing the ropes twice. Promoted to No. 5 in place of the injured Josh Inglis, Carey showed resilience under pressure, steadying the innings alongside Smith. After reaching his hundred, he shifted gears, overtaking Smith’s tally with a towering six down the ground off Prabath Jayasuriya. His aggressive strokeplay ensured Australia remained in the ascendancy.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 257 in 97.4 overs, with Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten 85 being the lone bright spot for the hosts. Resuming at 9-229, the home side frustrated Australia for nearly an hour before Matthew Kuhnemann finally dismissed Lahiru Kumara for 15, caught at second slip by Beau Webster.

Australia’s response began with an attacking intent, but the early momentum was halted when Travis Head (21) edged Nishan Peiris to slip while attempting an aggressive slog. Marnus Labuschagne (4) soon followed, trapped LBW by Jayasuriya after a successful review by Sri Lankan skipper Dhananjaya de Silva.

There was more drama as Smith survived an LBW scare first ball, with ball-tracking showing the delivery sliding down leg. The Australians lost another review when Usman Khawaja (36) was given out LBW to Peiris after missing a sweep, further tilting the momentum momentarily in Sri Lanka’s favor. Alex Carey Becomes Second Australian Wicket-Keeper After Adam Gilchrist To Slam Hundred in Asia, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

However, Smith and Carey turned the tide with their match-defining partnership. With Australia leading by 73 runs and still seven wickets in hand, they are well-positioned to build a formidable lead on Day 3.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 257 all out in 97.4 overs trail Australia 330/3 in 80 overs (Alex Carey 139 not out, Steve Smith 120 not out; Nishan Peiris 2-70, Prabath Jayasuriya 1-107) by 73 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).