Al-Nassr are fourth in the points table in the Saudi Pro League with 38 points from 18 games. With four wins in their last five matches, the team has the right momentum with them as they look to keep their remote hopes of a title alive. They trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by 11 points and though the gap is steep, anything is possible in football. Al-Feiha are 14th in the standings with a return of 16 points from 18 matches. Al-Nassr versus Al-Feiha will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:50 PM IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League game against Al Wasl. The Portuguese skipper will play a key role here as well with the support of Jhon Durán in attack. Sadio Mane and Ângelo Gabriel are now conventional midfielders in a 4-4-2 formation. Marcelo Brozović and Ali Alhassan would be part of the midfield duo, providing the balance between attack and defence.

Henry Onyekuru, Renzo López, and Fashion Sakala form the front three for Al-Feiha. Mansor Al-Beshe and Otabek Shukurov in central midfield will likely sit deep and try and orchestrate play from there. Chris Smalling, with the wealth of experience under his belt, should form the centra-back pairing for the visitors.

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Al-Fayha in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on February 7. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha, SPL match will be played at Al-Awwal Park and it starts at 08:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Extend Contract With Al-Nassr Amid Speculation on Future at Saudi Pro League

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha, Saudi Pro League 2024–25?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription. Jio users can watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha live telecast on the JioTV app as well. Al-Nassr have quality in every area of the pitch and should find a way to secure a win here.

