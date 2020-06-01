Sports News | 'I See You': Lewis Hamilton Slams F1 Stars for Staying Silent on George Floyd's Demise

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has slammed his fellow Formula One community for staying silent and not speaking up on the George Floyd racism row in the US.

His remark comes as 'Black Lives Matter' protests are taking place throughout the US after a black man -- George Floyd -- passed away after having a knee pressed into his neck by a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin.

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you are the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice. Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport. I am one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone," Hamilton wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

"I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you cannot stand alongside us. Just know I know you who are and I see you," he added.

In another Instagram story, the 35-year-old Hamilton said that he does not stand with burning buildings and looting stores, but he stands in solidarity with the people who are doing peaceful protests.

"I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make the change, This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over," Hamilton wrote.

"The may minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism, and that we all are the same. We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to," he added.

Ever since the demise of George Floyd, protests erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston.

The officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers have been fired from the force as well after the video of Floyd's death emerged.

Earlier today, an over 200-year-old historic St John's church near White House was vandalised and set on fire as protests over the death of Floyd escalated into rioting and multiple fires were seen in Washington and other US cities. (ANI)

