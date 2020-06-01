La Liga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of Spanish Football League 2019-20 Season

Things are returning to some sort of normalcy in the footballing world as after Bundesliga’s restart, La Liga have also announced that they will be resuming the remainder of the season. After a three-month coronavirus suspension, football in Spain is back and schedule for the rest of the campaign was declared. So fans looking for the new La Liga fixtures, schedule and match timings can scroll down below for more details. Barcelona Begin La Liga Title Defence at Mallorca on June 13, Real Madrid to Host Eibar the Following Day.
The 2019-20 footballing season in Spain’s top division will begin with a mouthwatering Seville Derby between Sevilla and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium at June 11, 2020, at 10:00 pm local time. Champions Barcelona will begin their title defence against Mallorca on June 13 while record champions Real Madrid will host Eibar on the following day. La Liga Clubs to Start Full Training Sessions From June 1 As Government Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions.
|Date
|Match
|Timings (IST)
|June 12, 2020
|Sevilla vs Real Betis
|01:30 am
|June 12, 2020
|Granada vs Getafe
|11:00 pm
|June 13, 2020
|Valencia vs Levante
|01:30 am
|June 13, 2020
|Espanyol vs Alaves
|04:30 pm
|June 13, 2020
|Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
|08:30 pm
|June 13, 2020
|Leganes vs Real Valladolid
|11:00 pm
|June 14, 2020
|Mallorca vs Barcelona
|01:30 am
|June 14, 2020
|Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid
|04:30 pm
|June 14, 2020
|Real Madrid vs Eibar
|11:00 pm
|June 15, 2020
|Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
|01:30 am
|June 15, 2020
|Levante vs Sevilla
|11:00 pm
|June 16, 2020
|Real Betis vs Granada
|01:30 am
|June 16, 2020
|Getafe vs Espanyol
|11:00 pm
|June 16, 2020
|Villarreal vs Mallorca
|11:00 pm
|June 17, 2020
|Barcelona vs Leganes
|01:30 am
|June 17, 2020
|Eibar vs Athletic Club
|11:00 pm
|June 17, 2020
|Valladolid vs Celta Vigo
|11:00 pm
|June 18, 2020
|Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid
|01:30 am
|June 18, 2020
|Alaves vs Real Sociedad
|11:00 pm
|June 19, 2020
|Real Madrid vs Valencia
|01:30 am
Speaking of La Liga, Barcelona are occupying the top spot in team standings and have a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid. Sevilla after a brilliant season are third and Real Sociedad round-up the final Champions League place. On the opposite end, Espanyol, Leganes and Mallorca are in the relegation spots with Celta Vigo and Eibar also in the danger of falling in the drop zone.