La Liga New Schedule for Restart: Check Out Fixtures, Match Timings in IST of Spanish Football League 2019-20 Season

Things are returning to some sort of normalcy in the footballing world as after Bundesliga’s restart, La Liga have also announced that they will be resuming the remainder of the season. After a three-month coronavirus suspension, football in Spain is back and schedule for the rest of the campaign was declared. So fans looking for the new La Liga fixtures, schedule and match timings can scroll down below for more details. Barcelona Begin La Liga Title Defence at Mallorca on June 13, Real Madrid to Host Eibar the Following Day.

The 2019-20 footballing season in Spain’s top division will begin with a mouthwatering Seville Derby between Sevilla and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium at June 11, 2020, at 10:00 pm local time. Champions Barcelona will begin their title defence against Mallorca on June 13 while record champions Real Madrid will host Eibar on the following day. La Liga Clubs to Start Full Training Sessions From June 1 As Government Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions.

Date Match Timings (IST) June 12, 2020 Sevilla vs Real Betis 01:30 am June 12, 2020 Granada vs Getafe 11:00 pm June 13, 2020 Valencia vs Levante 01:30 am June 13, 2020 Espanyol vs Alaves 04:30 pm June 13, 2020 Celta Vigo vs Villarreal 08:30 pm June 13, 2020 Leganes vs Real Valladolid 11:00 pm June 14, 2020 Mallorca vs Barcelona 01:30 am June 14, 2020 Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid 04:30 pm June 14, 2020 Real Madrid vs Eibar 11:00 pm June 15, 2020 Real Sociedad vs Osasuna 01:30 am June 15, 2020 Levante vs Sevilla 11:00 pm June 16, 2020 Real Betis vs Granada 01:30 am June 16, 2020 Getafe vs Espanyol 11:00 pm June 16, 2020 Villarreal vs Mallorca 11:00 pm June 17, 2020 Barcelona vs Leganes 01:30 am June 17, 2020 Eibar vs Athletic Club 11:00 pm June 17, 2020 Valladolid vs Celta Vigo 11:00 pm June 18, 2020 Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid 01:30 am June 18, 2020 Alaves vs Real Sociedad 11:00 pm June 19, 2020 Real Madrid vs Valencia 01:30 am

Speaking of La Liga, Barcelona are occupying the top spot in team standings and have a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid. Sevilla after a brilliant season are third and Real Sociedad round-up the final Champions League place. On the opposite end, Espanyol, Leganes and Mallorca are in the relegation spots with Celta Vigo and Eibar also in the danger of falling in the drop zone.