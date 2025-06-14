London [UK] June 14 (ANI): ICC Chairman Jay Shah congratulated the South Africa team after they defeated Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, by five wickets to clinch their maiden WTC title at Lord's on Saturday.

Jay Shah posted on his X handle, "Congratulations to @ProteasMenCSA on winning the @ICC World Test Championship! And a performance for the ages from @aramco Player of the Match Aiden Markram. The @HomeOfCricket Lord's was a fantastic venue, and the huge crowds every day once again showed the interest in Test cricket."

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1933913440252264889

Extending wishes to the Proteas, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble said, "Test cricket at its finest. Congratulations, South Africa! A champion performance in the ICC World Test Championship."

https://x.com/anilkumble1074/status/1933896145689813126

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara posted on his X handle, "Congratulations to South Africa on a historic WTC Final victory! A triumph built on resilience, skill, and unwavering determination. Test cricket at its finest."

https://x.com/cheteshwar1/status/1933883224843002287

Former Indian legend Yuvraj Singh also extended wishes to the South Africa team, saying that the class of 2025 ends a 27-year wait.

"The class of 2025 ends a 27-year wait and lifts the ICC World Test Championship Trophy in style! Huge congrats to the @ProteasMenCSA on a historic win at Lord's. I've always believed there's no greater measure of resilience and character than Test cricket, and South Africa rose to the occasion! #AidenMarkram's century was pure class. @KagisoRabada25 @marcojansen2000 and @NgidiLungi brought relentless intensity, and #TembaBavuma led with calm and courage. A final worthy of the format, Tough luck #Australia! You know it's okay to let go of one trophy #WTCFinal," Singh posted on X.

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1933878377875914849

With this victory, South Africa has laid their hands on their first-ever world title in international cricket. Also, this is their second ICC trophy after the ICC Knockout 1998.

Also, Australia skipper Pat Cummins' golden run as a captain, which started with the retention of the Ashes series against England and was followed by an incredible WTC mace and 50-over World Cup wins over India, has come to a halt. (ANI)

