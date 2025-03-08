Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): As India prepares to take on New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta shared his insights on the pitch conditions and their potential impact on the game.

According to Dasgupta, the pitch is expected to behave similarly to what has been seen over the past few weeks, with no drastic changes in conditions. He also pointed out that New Zealand is familiar with the surface, having played on it before.

"Look, the pitch is the same as we have seen in the last 2-3 weeks. There won't be much difference. New Zealand has also played on this pitch. In a square, even if they play on pitch No. 3 or 4, it is still the same square. It's not like India, where the soil in different squares varies," Dasgupta told ANI.

Addressing the role of spinners, Dasgupta acknowledged that they could have an impact, but much would depend on the surface's dryness.

"Spinners will obviously play a role. It will be a good game. We will have to see how dry the pitch is or how dry it is not. There is not much dew this time of the year, but we will have to see. It will depend on the pitch," he added.

Rohit has not been at his best recently. However, Dasgupta remains hopeful that the Indian skipper will deliver big innings in the final.

"Rohit is known for double hundreds. His playing nature has changed, and so has the team's approach. We definitely hope that instead of scores of 30-40, he will get 130 or 140, but the way he is playing, it is important for him to continue in that manner," Dasgupta told ANI.

Mohammed Shami has been in top form on the bowling front, delivering consistent match-winning performances. Dasgupta was full of praise for the veteran pacer and his exceptional ODI record.

"What about Shami? I mean, listen--just look at the record. Nobody has a better record than him in ODIs. So, leave him as he is. He is very good," he said.

Dasgupta highlighted India's well-rounded squad and the balanced performances they have displayed throughout the tournament.

"India can't be more balanced than this. The way everyone is playing, they are looking extremely strong, but New Zealand is a tough side. They always come prepared, and their players are disciplined and capable of executing their plans. It will be a close contest, but I still keep India ahead," he said.

He further emphasized the significance of the match against the Kiwis, pointing out their experience of playing in Dubai and their familiarity with the Indian team.

"The biggest game will be against New Zealand--there's no doubt about that. They have played against India, they have played in Dubai, and they have faced this Indian team before. So, it will be a close encounter," Dasgupta added.

He is confident that India will win the trophy after twelve years: "Obviously India will win."

India is undefeated in the tournament so far, and the Kiwis have looked rock solid with bat and ball under Mitchell Santner's captaincy.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

India claimed last week's contest against the Kiwis by 44 runs, after posting 249 runs from their 50 overs and restricting New Zealand to 205 runs all out in the 46th over. While there's been a lot of focus on spin bowlers stepping up in the UAE, it was Matt Henry who starred with the ball for the Black Caps, claiming 5/42 off eight overs, in an innings where Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a 79 off 98 balls.

Kane Williamson fought valiantly for the Kiwis with an 81 (120 balls), but couldn't find support in the middle order. India's spinners combined for nine wickets, led by 'secret weapon' Varun Chakaravarthy, taking 5/42 - coincidentally the exact figures as Henry for the Kiwis - in what was just the 33-year-old leg-spinner's second One Day International.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy. (ANI)

