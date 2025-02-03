New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World continued its scintillating journey across the globe with a stop in India. The prestigious trophy made unforgettable appearances at several iconic locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, captivating cricket fans and adding a sense of anticipation ahead of the tournament, as per the ICC.

The Trophy Tour has covered all eight participating nations during its global journey and, with the conclusion of the India leg, it will now travel to its final stop in Pakistan. The tournament is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9 and the excitement is already building across the globe.

The Trophy Tour began with a bang in Mumbai, where the trophy visited the city's most popular spots, including the Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, the Gateway of India, Carter Road, historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Bandstand, and other renowned locations. Fans were treated to the sight of the coveted silverware as it travelled through the vibrant streets of Mumbai, with many eager fans capturing the moment through photos and selfies.

A highlight of the Mumbai leg was the trophy's presence at the Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebration on January 19. The event saw India captain Rohit Sharma posing with the trophy alongside former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane and ICC Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Diana Edulji.

The Trophy Tour then moved to Bengaluru, where the Nexus Shantiniketan Mall hosted the Trophy Carnival, drawing cricket enthusiasts from across the city.

The trophy continued its journey around the city, visiting some of Bengaluru's most beloved landmarks, including Bengaluru Palace, Freedom Park, KR Market, Town Hall, St. Mary's Basilica, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Church Street, and Vidyarthi Bhavan. Fans in Bengaluru had the opportunity to witness the trophy up close, fuelling excitement for the upcoming tournament. (ANI)

