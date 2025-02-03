Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of pictures from the World Pickleball League 2025, where she was photographed with director Raj Nidimoru. The actress, who owns the Chennai Super Champs team, posted the photos on Instagram, which quickly went viral and fuelled their dating rumours. Speculation has been rife that Samantha is in a relationship with Raj, who is married, and that they have been seeing each other for the past two years. Some netizens have even labelled her a ‘homewrecker’ due to the rumours. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Make Joint Appearance at World Pickleball League 2025 Amid Dating Rumours (See Pics).

Neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Raj Nidimoru have confirmed anything about the rumored relationship. However, Reddit users have discussed their possible relationship and the director’s dynamic with his wife amid the drama. One user even suggested that Naga Chaitanya, Samantha’s ex-husband, may have left her because of a possible extra-marital affair. Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence on His Divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu Following Controversial Remarks by Telangana Minister Konda Surekha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Redditors Troll Samantha Ruth Prabhu

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. However, after four years together, they announced their separation in 2021, bringing an end to their marriage. The Telugu actor later remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024 in a traditional ceremony. Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have worked together on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. They are also collaborating on their third series, Rakht Brahmand, a fantasy series set to premiere on Netflix.

