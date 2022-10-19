Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC T20I Men's Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

The all-rounder regained his top spot after some top-class performances in the recently concluded tri-series against New Zealand and Pakistan, in which he scored 154 runs in three innings with two back-to-back fifties.

He is now ahead of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, before Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

Namibia star JJ Smit (jumped four places to fourth), Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (up by four places to seventh) also made some notable advances after an impressive start to their T20 WC campaign.

The race for the top batter is also set to be highly intense as teams head towards the Super 12 stage. Star Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan (861 points) extended his lead over India's Suryakumar Yadav (838 points) and rankings could see some movement after a blockbuster clash at MCG between these two arch-rivals.

Rizwan finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 201 runs in the recently concluded tri-series, in which he also scored two fifties. Opener Babar Azam is still on the third spot in the rankings with 808 points. The trio of Rizwan-Suryakumar-Azam will continue to battle out for the third spot during the T20 WC.

Another notable movement saw New Zealander right-hand batter Glenn Phillips jump 13 spots to break into the top 10 after an impressive tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh, in which he scored 130 runs in four innings with a half-century.

There was some movement among the bowlers as well, with Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman entering the top five after jumping two spots and Keshav Maharaj moving to number eight.

Australian seam bowler Josh Hazlewood (705 rating points) retained his top spot among T20 bowlers, but Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (696), Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasanranga (692 words) and South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (688) are also close. (ANI)

