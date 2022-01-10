Dubai, January 10: Afghanistan's warm-up matches for the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 have been cancelled, with the warm-up matches for England and the UAE rescheduled. The Afghanistan squad is yet to arrive in the West Indies due to delays in obtaining the necessary visas, whilst discussions attempting to resolve the issue are ongoing.

The warm-up matches in St Kitts and Nevis against England at Warner Park on January 10 and the January 12 fixture against the UAE at St Paul's have both been cancelled. England will now play UAE at Conaree Cricket Centre on January 11.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley, in an official statement said: "We have been working together with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and relevant stakeholders to try and find a resolution to the problem and allow the team to travel."

"In the meantime, we have rescheduled the warm-up fixtures to ensure the teams in the region are able to continue their preparation ahead of the start of the tournament on 14 January," he added.

