The International Astronomy Center (IAC) has announced that the Shawwal crescent moon, marking the end of Ramadan 1447 AH, was successfully photographed from Abu Dhabi today, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Captured during daylight hours by the Khatm Astronomical Observatory, the technical sighting provides a scientific baseline for the transition to the new lunar month. However, official confirmation of the start of Eid al-Fitr remains pending as formal moon-sighting committees across the region prepare to meet after sunset.

The photograph was captured at 1:00 PM UAE time using advanced astronomical imaging equipment. At the time of the recording, the moon was positioned at an angular distance of 9.2 degrees from the sun. Notably, the observatory recorded the moon's age at "negative 15 hours and 23 minutes," a technical indicator used by astronomers to track the moon's position relative to the solar conjunction. Eid 2026 Moon Sighting: Will Shawwal Crescent Be Sighted Today?

The specialized team responsible for the observation included astronomers Anas Mohammed, Osama Ghannam, and Khalfan Al Naimi, with the imaging process led by Mohammed Awda.

Eid Moon Sighting 2026 Update: International Astronomy Center Captures First Image of Shawwal Crescent

آخر مشاهدة لهلال آخر الشهر (رمضان 1447 هـ) هلال آخر الشهر (لشهر رمضان 1447هـ) كما تم تصويره نهارا قبل قليل من أبوظبي، بواسطة مرصد الختم الفلكي التابع لمركز الفلك الدولي، وقت التصوير الأربعاء 18 مارس 2026م الساعة 01 ظهرا بتوقيت الإمارات. بعد القمر عن الشمس 9.2 درجات. عمر القمر… pic.twitter.com/waRllqfQbF — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) March 18, 2026

While the IAC has documented the crescent's presence through high-powered technology, this does not automatically signal the start of Eid al-Fitr. In Islamic tradition, the official commencement of the month of Shawwal typically requires a verified sighting after sunset, either by the naked eye or through binoculars, by authorized religious committees. Eid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr and Shawwal Moon Sighting?

The UAE’s official Moon Sighting Committee is scheduled to convene after the Maghrib prayer this evening at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Led by justice officials and religious scholars, the committee will review the scientific data from observatories alongside any reports from the public before making a formal announcement.

If the crescent is not confirmed by religious authorities tonight despite the daylight photography, Thursday will be the 30th day of Ramadan, and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (International Astronomy Center). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).