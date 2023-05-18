Rome [Italy], May 18 (ANI): The World No.1 Iga Swiatek on Thursday provided an update on the thigh injury she sustained in her Italian Open quarter-final loss to Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.

Swiatek took to Twitter to provide an update and stated that her thigh injury is under evaluation.

https://twitter.com/iga_swiatek/status/1659097259210842117

"Hi Guys, I'm sure you're thinking about what happened last night. We're checking it. During the second set, I got a thigh injury. The diagnostic is in progress. More info in the following days. Will keep you updated," Swiatek tweeted.

The two-time defending champion made a stunning start against Rybakina taking the opening set by 6-2. Swiatek retired with the game at 6-2, 7-6(3), 2-2 and with her retirement her 14-match win streak ended at the Foro Italico venue.

Swiatek appeared to injure her right leg after altering directions a few times behind the baseline during the second-set tiebreak. After the set, she took a medical timeout and returned with her upper right thigh wrapped. She was plainly hindered by the injury, however, and was unable to move as freely as she usually does.

Swiatek's injury has hampered her preparations for the French Open. The defending champion at Roland-Garros, the 20-year-old Pole, is the clear favourite to win the title again this year.

Swiatek's opponent Rybakina said that she understood that the World No.1 could not move much despite starting aggressively in the first two games.

"I saw something happen in the tiebreak, on almost the last point but I didn't know how serious it is. I saw that the first two games she started really aggressive so I understood that she couldn't really move that much," WTA.con quoted Rybakina saying on Swiatek's injury.

"But she was still making good returns and I knew that I had to be focused. I know myself that if anything is hurting you're trying to go for it and a lot of times it works. So she probably did the same, but after, I guess it was too much," she added. (ANI)

