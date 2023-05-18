Sevilla get ready to host Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on May 19, 2023, Friday, for the all-important UEFA Europe League second-leg of the semi-final match. The last time two teams met, the score-line read 1-1. With all to play for in the second leg of the UEL clash, the upcoming match is going to be a cracker. With the game being held at Sevilla’s home ground, they will be looking to take advantage of it. Ivan Toney, Brentford Striker, Banned 8 Months for Breaching Betting Rules.

For Sevilla, their performance in the La Liga 2022-23 season has not been good with the side currently languishing at the 10th position. For them, Youssef En-Nesyri has been their top goal scorer in the Europa League with four goals scored out of the seven appearances. Sevilla, who reached the semis of the UEL, have beaten Manchester United in the quarter-finals with an aggregate score of 5-2 to reach the big stage. Prior to this fixture, the Spanish unit in their last fixture had defeated Real Valladolid 3-0.

Juventus are enduring a fine season in Italy’s Serie A 2022-23 League, wherein they are comfortably sitting in the second place just behind Italian League champions, Napoli. For the Bianconeri side, Filip Kostic has been absolutely superb with the footballer providing 10 assists in the Serie A.

When is Sevilla vs Juventus UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sevilla will be facing off against Juventus in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match on Friday, 19, May, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Where to watch Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Juventus UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important clash between Sevilla and Juventus will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Juventus UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLiv will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Juventus UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Football Match on the SonyLiv app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

