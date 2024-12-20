Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Lucknow Lions, who etched their name in history by clinching the championship title of the inaugural Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL 2024) this year in July, have their eyes set on another title, as they gear up for the second season starting from next year, with June-July being the tentative time frame.

With a commanding 59-33 victory over Sangam Challengers in the final held at the Sarovar Portico, Noida Indoor Stadium, the Lions showcased their dominance, making them the team to beat in this electrifying league.

From the start, the Lions were strong favourites, thanks to a star-studded roster led by Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) sensation Arjun Deshwal. Living up to the high expectations, they delivered consistent and outstanding performances throughout the tournament, blending offensive brilliance with defensive resilience.

In the final, Arjun Deshwal delivered a stellar performance, scoring 17 raid points and finishing the season with a remarkable 144 raid points, including eight Super 10s and five Super Raids. His leadership and consistency were pivotal to the Lions' triumph. Supporting him was Shubham Kumar, who added 12 raid points in the final, and Nitin Panwar, whose defensive prowess earned seven tackle points.

The Lions' defence was further fortified by Mohammad Aman, who was crowned Defender of the Tournament for his incredible tally of 57 tackle points and four High 5s across the season. This collective brilliance cemented the Lions as the most formidable team in the league.

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League provided a platform for both local and emerging talent to shine. Featuring eight teams--Lucknow Lions, Sangam Challengers, Yamuna Yoddhas, Brij Stars, Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoots, JD Noida Ninjas, and Ganga Kings--the league adopted a round-robin format, offering fans an exciting blend of grassroots talent and seasoned PKL stars like Harendra Kumar, Robin Chaudhary, and Ashu Singh.

In the final, Sangam Challengers started strong, but the Lions quickly found their rhythm, levelling the score at 6-6 by the seventh minute. From there, they dominated both offensively and defensively, registering 32 raid points and 15 tackle points against the Challengers' 26 and four, respectively.

As the Lions gear up for the second season of UPKL, they are determined to maintain their championship form. With a solid foundation, inspiring leadership, and an unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent, the team is ready to roar even louder and aim for consecutive titles. (ANI)

