Ravi Ashwin surprised many on December 18 when he announced his retirement from international cricket. The stellar all-rounder who has been an integral part of the India national cricket team for over a decade, retires as one of the best to have played for the country, especially in Test cricket where he holds a number of records. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on December 20, shared a tribute video for Ravi Ashwin which captures some of the most memorable moments of his career. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Star Indian Cricketer Gives Farewell Speech in Team India Dressing Room After Announcing International Retirement (Watch Video).

Ashwin, in the video, narrates how he told himself India wouldn't lose a home Test series ever after losing to England in 2012. "If somebody had told me in 2011 that I would be getting so many wickets, I'd be retiring on 2024 December the 18th, I wouldn't have believed them. Because I knew that this is a game I loved but I never did expect that I would get so much love, wickets and so many runs as well. I'm very glad. A deep sense of gratitude for everyone that supported me and everyone who challenged me. So happy today," he said in the video. Ravi Ashwin’s Retirement Call: No Chat With Selectors but Decision To Bid Adieu Was on Cards After New Zealand Series.

Watch BCCI's Emotional Tribute Video for Ravi Ashwin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

The 38-year-old retires as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket with 765 scalps, second only to the legendary Anil Kumble who had 953 to his name. He also holds the record of winning most Player of the Series awards in Test cricket (11), joint-most alongside Muttiah Muralitharan. After announcing his retirement following the IND vs AUS 3rd Test in Brisbane, Ashwin returned home in Chennai to a huge welcome from his family and fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).