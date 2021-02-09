Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9 (ANI): England pacer James Anderson hailed the team's "complete performance" against India which led them to an impressive win and said his side is "trying to develop skills to win anywhere in the world."

On Tuesday, England defeated India by 227 runs in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. On day five of the first Test, Anderson and Jack Leach stole the show for England as they took seven wickets among themselves to bundle out the hosts for 192 in the second innings.

"It was a solid performance throughout the five days and I thought it was a complete performance from the whole team," Anderson said after the match.

He also said: "We feel like we are building something and we push each other. For me, as I get older, I feel like I need to work harder and we are trying to develop skills to win anywhere in the world which you need to do if you want to get to number one which is our goal."

The 38-year-old, Anderson stressed that he can still improve his game. "I feel like I am getting better and feel that I can still keep improving. Fitness, skills and consistency is something that I am continuously trying to improve. I cannot see why I cannot keep getting better," he said.

England's winning start against India in their ICC World Test Championship series has kept alive the visiting side's hopes of making the final of the nine-team competition.

The victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday has lifted England to first place and 70.2 percentage points on the points table and they've improved their chances of securing one of the three series results in their favour that could see them through to the final - 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0.

New Zealand has already qualified for the final winning 70.0 per cent of their matches (with no other series scheduled) while India and Australia remain in contention for the other place along with England. (ANI)

