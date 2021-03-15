Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 15 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat against India, England skipper Eoin Morgan said their opponents came "all guns blazing" in the match and played really well.

India captain Virat Kohli led from the front while Ishan Kishan scored a magnificent half-century on debut as hosts registered a seven-wicket win over England in the second T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening.

With this win, the hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs while Kishan scored 56 runs, helping the team chase down a target of 165 runs.

"With the bat, I do not think (we were) that far and I think India played really well. And on top of that, they came with all guns blazing and managed to get away from us in the period where we did not manage to do that. So, that put our bowlers a little bit under more pressure," Morgan said during the post-match press conference.

Also, during the match, India skipper Virat Kohli became the first-ever batsman to score 3,000 runs in T20Is. The skipper was just 72 runs behind from touching the landmark figure and with his knock of 73 runs, he crossed the 3,000-run mark. He now has 3,001 runs from 87 T20I matches.

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in India later this year, the ongoing five-match series between India and England will serve as great preparation for both teams for the premier tournament.

Reflecting on the same, Morgan said the series will allow them to be "best prepared" for the World Cup.

"To become better in these conditions, you are going to do that by playing and making mistakes. You tend to learn quickly if you are winning, you are confident and everything runs smoothly. But equally, if we have to learn the hard ways, we are still going through that process of trying to learn the game on game. So when it comes to World Cup in seven months' time, we can be as best prepared and know more about ourselves and where we need to get better," he said. (ANI)

