Brisbane, Jan 16 (PTI) India were 62 for two in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369 at stumps on a rain-curtailed second day of fourth and final Test here on Saturday.

India lost young Shubhman Gill (7) before vice captain Rohit Sharma (44) threw his wicket before the tea break.

The entire third session was lost as wet outfield did not allow play to resume.

Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (2) will resume India's response on Sunday morning. India are still trailing by 307 runs.

The hosts added 95 runs to their overnight total in the extended opening session after resuming at 274 for five.

The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India.

Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell today.

Marnus Labuschagne had struck a century on the opening day for Australia.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89).

India 1st innings: 62 for 2 in 26 overs. (R Sharma 44, C Pujara batting 8; P Cummins 1/22).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)