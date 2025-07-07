Eindhoven (The Netherlands), Jul 7 (PTI) The India A men's hockey team will kick off its tour of Europe with a game against Ireland here on Tuesday, hoping to test the depth and readiness of the next line of players during the eight-match assignment against different teams.

The tour of Europe, organised by Hockey India, will feature against some of the top European sides and is aimed at providing international exposure to a mix of emerging and experienced players.

These games are expected to test India's talent pool as the national setup looks to build a strong pipeline for the senior team. The squad, which is a mix of youth and experience, is led by Sanjay, who believes the tour of Europe is a fantastic idea for the team.

Speaking ahead of the opening game, the captain said: "The tour of Europe is a great opportunity for all of us. There will be some very tough games on this tour and we are looking forward to testing ourselves against these teams.

"There is youth and experience in our squad, and that will be very useful for the team in these games."

The India A team will play two matches each against Ireland, France, and the Netherlands, along with one match each against England and Belgium.

"The India A Men's Hockey Team are aware of the challenges and how tough the opposition will be. It is also quite different since we are playing away from home," Sanjay said.

"But the team has prepared well, and our senior players have also been helping the younger ones settle in and understand the demands of the game at this level," he added.

The first match between India 'A' and Ireland will take place on July 8 at 21:30 IST.

