Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The Indian cricket team's tour of South Africa will go ahead with some changes to the schedule which will not feature T20 Internationals as planned earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday, ending the speculation surrounding the series after a new COVID-19 variant triggered anxiety.

India are now scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs during the tour, which will start with the first Test in Johannesburg on December 17. The team was also supposed to play four T20 Internationals which will be rescheduled.

Shah's statement came as the BCCI officials met for the Board's Annual General Meeting here.

"BCCI has confirmed (to the ) CSA that (the) Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah said in a statement.

South Africa's discovery of the Omicron variant has caused much trepidation as cases have soared in the country.

