Owing to Ajinkya Rahane's bad run with the bat, it is very likely that he will no longer serve as the vice-captain for the India tour of South Africa. Rohit Sharma is likely to step into the shoes of Rahane. As per a report by the Times of India, the selection meeting will happen in the next few days and it is quite likely that Sharma will be the vice-captain. “However, the tour will not go on as per schedule. BCCI has communicated to Cricket South Africa (CSA) that it could start the tour with the Boxing Day Test,” a top BCCI official was quoted saying by TOI. IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Toss Report & Playing XI Update: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, Opts to Bat; Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Included.

Rahane has been under the microscope owing to his recent form in the longer format. Over the last five years, he averages 36 and in the last seven innings, Rahane has just scored 109 runs. In the first game between India and New Zealand, Rahane scored 35 runs and 4 runs in the first and the second innings respectively. The Indian batter has been ruled out of the second Test match owing to an injury along with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma.

Rahane has led India on many occasions. He had led the Men in Blue for the first game between India and New Zealand at the Green Park in Lucknow. Also, he led the Indian team for the historic series against Australia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2021 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).