Antalya, Apr 16 (PTI) India defeated New Zealand 2-1 to secure back-to-back wins in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I match here.

Rutuja Bhosale got the better of Beatrice Gumulya 6-4 6-1, while Ankita Raina made it 2-0 overall with a 6-1 6-2 thrashing of Aldila Sutjiadi at the MTA clay courts on Friday.

But in the doubles rubber, the duo of Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia went down to Jessy Rompies and Aldila Sutjiadi 4-6 7-6 (9-7) 2-6 for an overall 2-1 win.

Having started off with losses to Japan and China, the Indian women's team tasted its first win over Indonesia by a 2-1 margin.

