Manchester United's nightmare season continues with the team facing Norwich City at Old Trafford and the team desperate to return to winning ways. Having been knocked out of all competitions and the title race effectively over even before getting started, the Red Devils were left with the sole task of finishing in the top four. But some terrible form coupled with the managerial crisis sees them botch their last effective target. Unless Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal have nose dive in form, the Red Devils are destined to play in the Europa League. Norwich City are rock bottom and need a string of wins to avoid getting the drop. They will fancy themselves playing against Manchester United, who are low on confidence. Nemanja Matic To Leave Manchester United at the End of the Season, Midfielder Confirms via Social Media (See Post)

Fred is expected to join Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani on the sidelines. Nemanja Matic, who confirmed he is playing his last season for the club, should slot in midfield along with Paul Pogba. Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the best of form at the moment but the lack of backup strikers means the Portuguese skipper should start again.

Billy Gilmour and Przemyslaw Placheta are available for selection once again for Norwich City after overcoming their respective troubles. Ozan Kabak, Adam Idah and Joshua Sargent are the players out injured for the visitors and their absence will be surely felt. Teemu Pukki is expected to play the lone striker role with Pierre Lees-Melou as the attacking midfield. Kenny McLean and Mathias Normann in midfield will have a tough task maintaining possession against a dominant team like Manchester United.

The Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Old Trafford. The game will be held on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Norwich City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Norwich City match.

Manchester United are down and out at the moment and may have to settle for a draw from this game.

