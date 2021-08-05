Nottingham, Aug 5 (PTI) India were 125 for four in their first innings at stumps after rain effectively washed out the entire evening session on day two of the first Test against England here on Thursday.

Only 33.4 overs were possible in the day with the majority of them coming in the morning session.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were batting on 57 and 7 on either side of the rain break before play was called off.

For England, James Anderson took two wickets, while Ollie Robinson picked one.

Brief Scores:

England 1st innings: 183 in 65.4 overs (Joe Root 64, Jonny Bairstow 29; Jasprit Bumrah 4/46)

Indian 1st innings: 125 for 4 in 46.4 overs (KL Rahul 57 not out, Rohit Sharma 36; James Anderson 2/15). PTI

