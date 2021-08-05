Even before the tournament has begun, there has been a lot of discussion and also controversy regarding the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League. Regardless of all the controversy, the tournament would go ahead as planned with the first match being held on August 6, Friday. Setting all of the talk around disputes, aside, let us take a look at the details of this new tournament. The Kashmir Premier League is a six-team competition that would be held in Muzaffarabad. The final would be held on August 17. The six teams who would compete for the title are--Muzaffarabad Tigers, Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors, Mirpur Royals and Rawalkot Hawks. Monty Panesar Withdraws from Kashmir Premier League 2021, Says Don’t Want to be in the Middle of India-Pakistan Political Tensions

A total of 19 matches would be played in this competition. Let us take a look at the schedule below:

Date Match Time August 6, Friday Mirpur Royals vs Rawalkot Hawks 8:00 PM IST August 7, Saturday Bagh Stallions vs Kotli Lions 1:30 PM IST August 7, Saturday Overseas Warriors vs Muzaffarabad Tigers 7:00 PM IST August 8, Sunday Mirpur Royals vs Bagh Stallions 1:30 PM IST August 8, Sunday Rawalkot Hawks vs Kotli Lions 7:00 PM IST August 9, Monday Overseas Warriors vs Mirpur Royals 1:30 PM IST August 9, Monday Rawalkot Hawks vs Muzaffarabad Tigers 7:00 PM IST August 10, Tuesday Muzaffarabad Tigers vs Kotli Lions 1:30 PM IST August 10, Tuesday Bagh Stallions vs Overseas Warriors 7:00 PM IST August 11, Wednesday Rawalkot Hawks vs Bagh Stallions 1:30 PM IST August 11, Wednesday Kotli Lions vs Mirpur Royals 7:00 PM IST August 12, Thursday Bagh Stallions vs Muzaffarabad Tigers 10:30 AM IST August 12, Thursday Rawalkot Hawks vs Overseas Warriors 3:30 PM IST August 13, Friday Overseas Warriors vs Kotli Lions 10:30 AM IST August 13, Friday Muzaffarabad Tigers vs Mirpur Lions 3:30 PM IST August 14, Saturday Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2) 3:30 PM IST August 15, Sunday Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) 3:30 PM IST August 16, Monday Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1) 3:30 PM IST August 17, Tuesday Final (Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2) 6:30 PM IST

Live streaming details

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Fans in India also can live stream the match using SonyLiv app in India. Fans in Pakistan can watch live telecast of the match on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

The controversy

Let us take a look at the controversy behind the competition. It all started to come to light when this tweet by Herschelle Gibbs surfaced online:

See this tweet:

Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021

After this, several reports started doing the rounds suggesting that BCCI has 'warned' players from participating in competitions in the disputed area. The Pakistan Cricket Board retorted back stating that it was a move that was against the game. The BCCI's reported 'warning' made many foreign players quit the tournament, an example being Monty Panesar. Despite resistance by the BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs and Tillakaratne Dilshan would participate in the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2021 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).