Even before the tournament has begun, there has been a lot of discussion and also controversy regarding the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League. Regardless of all the controversy, the tournament would go ahead as planned with the first match being held on August 6, Friday. Setting all of the talk around disputes, aside, let us take a look at the details of this new tournament. The Kashmir Premier League is a six-team competition that would be held in Muzaffarabad. The final would be held on August 17. The six teams who would compete for the title are--Muzaffarabad Tigers, Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors, Mirpur Royals and Rawalkot Hawks. Monty Panesar Withdraws from Kashmir Premier League 2021, Says Don’t Want to be in the Middle of India-Pakistan Political Tensions
A total of 19 matches would be played in this competition. Let us take a look at the schedule below:
|
Date
|Match
|
Time
|August 6, Friday
|Mirpur Royals vs Rawalkot Hawks
|8:00 PM IST
|August 7, Saturday
|Bagh Stallions vs Kotli Lions
|1:30 PM IST
|August 7, Saturday
|Overseas Warriors vs Muzaffarabad Tigers
|7:00 PM IST
|August 8, Sunday
|Mirpur Royals vs Bagh Stallions
|1:30 PM IST
|August 8,
Sunday
|Rawalkot Hawks vs Kotli Lions
|7:00 PM IST
|August 9, Monday
|Overseas Warriors vs Mirpur Royals
|1:30 PM IST
|August 9,
Monday
|Rawalkot Hawks vs Muzaffarabad Tigers
|7:00 PM IST
|August 10, Tuesday
|Muzaffarabad Tigers vs Kotli Lions
|1:30 PM IST
|August 10, Tuesday
|Bagh Stallions vs Overseas Warriors
|7:00 PM IST
|August 11, Wednesday
|Rawalkot Hawks vs Bagh Stallions
|1:30 PM IST
|August 11, Wednesday
|Kotli Lions vs Mirpur Royals
|7:00 PM IST
|August 12, Thursday
|Bagh Stallions vs Muzaffarabad Tigers
|10:30 AM IST
|August 12, Thursday
|Rawalkot Hawks vs Overseas Warriors
|3:30 PM IST
|August 13, Friday
|Overseas Warriors vs Kotli Lions
|10:30 AM IST
|August 13, Friday
|Muzaffarabad Tigers vs Mirpur Lions
|3:30 PM IST
|August 14,
Saturday
|Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2)
|3:30 PM IST
|August 15, Sunday
|Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4)
|3:30 PM IST
|August 16,
Monday
|Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1)
|3:30 PM IST
|August 17,
Tuesday
|Final (Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2)
|6:30 PM IST
Live streaming details
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Fans in India also can live stream the match using SonyLiv app in India. Fans in Pakistan can watch live telecast of the match on PTV Sports and Geo Super.
The controversy
Let us take a look at the controversy behind the competition. It all started to come to light when this tweet by Herschelle Gibbs surfaced online:
See this tweet:
Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20 . Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous 🙄
— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) July 31, 2021
After this, several reports started doing the rounds suggesting that BCCI has 'warned' players from participating in competitions in the disputed area. The Pakistan Cricket Board retorted back stating that it was a move that was against the game. The BCCI's reported 'warning' made many foreign players quit the tournament, an example being Monty Panesar. Despite resistance by the BCCI, Herschelle Gibbs and Tillakaratne Dilshan would participate in the competition.
