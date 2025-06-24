Leeds, Jun 24 (PTI) Indian bowlers failed get a breakthrough as England reached 117 for no loss at lunch on the fifth and final day, chasing 371 to win in the first Test here on Tuesday.

Resuming at 21/0, England openers made a cautious start but picked up the scoring rate to add another 96 runs unscathed in the first session's play.

Zak Crawley was batting on 42 (93 balls, 4x4s) while his partner Ben Duckett was on 64 not out off 89 balls with eight fours as England needed another 254 runs with two remaining sessions left in the game.

Brief scores: India 471 & 364 lead England 465 & 117/0 in 30 overs (Zak Crawley 42 not out, Ben Duckett 64 not out) by 254 runs.

