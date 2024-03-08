Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) In a ground-breaking move, the Indian men's football team is set to travel on a chartered plane to Abha, Saudi Arabia for its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round 2 away match against Afghanistan, scheduled for March 21, the AIFF said on Friday.

The move comes after India coach Igor Stimac highlighted serious logistical concerns, prompting the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey to take the unprecedented step.

In a candid meeting with the AIFF chief here, Stimac raised concerns about the arduous journey that would require them to change flights thrice.

The intricate travel plan would not only cost the team valuable time but also jeopardise crucial training sessions and acclimatisation at the high-altitude location of Abha, situated 2270 meters above sea level.

"...we have always taken a no-compromise stand on issues related to the National Team, we have decided to hire a chartered flight to take our players to Abha. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the success of the National Team," Chaubey said in a statement issued by the AIFF.

The national team has rarely opted for chartered flights.

"I am very happy after the meeting and really hope the players will recognise the efforts of the AIFF. I will honour the same on the pitch," Stimac said.

Home matches of Afghanistan are being held outside the war-torn country, while India will play their home game in Guwahati on March 26.

India then will host Kuwait in a crucial home match on June 6, the venue of which is yet to be announced.

India, in November last year, logged full points against Kuwait, courtesy Manvir Singh's all-important goal.

If they avoid defeat in the return tie, India could potentially mark a historic achievement, securing their spot in the round 3 of FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time.

Additionally, this would guarantee India a total of 10 competitive games and confirm their qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

