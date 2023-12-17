New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Olympian rifle exponent Anjum Moudgil believes the standard of shooting in India is so high because no other country in the world can boast of such degree of competitiveness in the sport.

The World Championships silver medallist in 10m air rifle added that on several occasions Indian shooters were bettering world record scores in domestic competitions, a clear sign that the standard of the sport had touched an altogether different level.

"Indian athletes are doing really well. If we look at our National Championships, many a time, the scores even top international scores," said Anjum on the sidelines of the Khelo India Para Games at the Karni Singh range here on Saturday.

"Shooters in bulk are scoring very high (scores), which is not there in any other country. So, I think the level in India is very high," the Commonwealth Games silver medallist and former world No.1 told PTI Video.

One of Anjum's rivals in 50m rifle 3-positions, Sift Kaur Samra, recently gave an indication of her potential when she shattered the world record at the Hangzhou Asian Games on way to winning gold. Sift has also earned the 2024 Paris Olympics quota for the country in the event along with Shriyanka Sadangi.

Anjum feels all those who have bagged Olympic quota places have put in a lot of effort and that India will send its best shooting contingent to Paris.

"Sift was the first to win a quota for India (in women's 50m rifle 3-positions) and this is very good for our sport, then Shriyanka won a quota place. I feel that whoever is winning a quota place has worked very hard and I feel that India's best team would go to Paris."

Anjum hoped she and Sift could become "worthy idols" for upcoming shooters, and indicated that the two enjoyed a cordial relationship on and off the shooting ranges.

"Sift and I play together for Punjab, we've played and won medals for Punjab together. Both of us won our first international medal together," said Anjum, adding, "I hope that for the coming generations of shooters we become worthy idols and prepare a good base for them."

Anjum's performance following a none-too-impressive showing at the Tokyo Olympics has dipped, but the 29-year-old believes she will learn from the struggles to come back stronger.

"Ups and downs are part of an athlete's life. Some of my scores this year were not good and I was also out of some competitions this year. I feel that we need to learn from those struggles. I always told myself during those times that I would make a strong comeback.

"I think we should always strive to improve every day and perform, things like selection are the job of the federation while my job is to concentrate on shooting and work on myself, and I am doing that wholeheartedly."

Anjum conceded that not concentrating on the key aspect of mental training early in her career had impacted her performance.

"There are many things which one incorporates in ones routine. I feel the physical and mental training that I have done is coming in use now. I think that I started mental training very late in my career and one that aspect I want to be stronger.

"How to deal with a positive situation, how to deal with a negative situation. Pressure is important as that brings out the best in an athlete," she added.

