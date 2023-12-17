India's tour of South Africa has commenced which expands through an entire white ball series preceding the two match Test series. The white ball series consists of the three match T20I series, which ended in a tie and then the three match ODI series which started with the 1st ODI at Centurion. India have named a big squad for the tour where a group of cricketers prepare separately prepare for the Test series. After Suryakumar Yadav led India in the T20I series, KL Rahul has taken the reigns over from him leading India in the ODI series. A few players will not play the entire series due to leaving for the intra-squad practice match which will be played in preparation to the Test series. South Africa, meanwhile, played the 1st ODI in their iconic pink kit. Arshdeep Singh Takes Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023.

South Africa wore a pink jersey in the 1st ODI 2023 at New Wanderers in Johannesburg instead of their traditional green kit. The tradition started back in 2013 when South Africa donned the pink jersey for a match during the five-match ODI series against Pakistan and has since seen the Proteas play 11 such 'Pink ODIs' with a great record witnessing nine victories and only two defeats.

Why Are South Africa Players Wearing Pink Jersey Against India?

Well, the reason behind South African cricketers wearing a different kit is that it's a part of the tradition of Pink Day ODIs, where the South African team showcases support for breast cancer awareness. Cricket South Africa has urged all its citizens to actively participate in this significant cause by wearing pink shirts, and the costs of the matches will go to support initiatives related to breast cancer. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Avesh Khan Dismisses Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder off Consecutive Deliveries During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Talking about this tradition, Cricket South Africa's CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, said, "We are delighted to once again raise awareness about breast cancer with cricket fans. To help in the fight against breast cancer, awareness alone is not enough. We encourage people to be proactive and get screened. Breast cancer is a leading cause of cancer among women in South Africa, but it can affect men as well. Early detection can lead to effective treatment and a positive outcome," he added.

