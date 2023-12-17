Manchester United have been woeful this season under Erik ten Haag and their challenge only further increases as they face Liverpool in an away tie, on the back of two successive defeats. Erik ten Hag has failed in bringing any form of consistency at the club and there are growing calls for his axe. A defeat at Anfield will further fuel the negative sentiment around him and hence this game assumes added significance. Liverpool are top of the points table and in serious pursuit of the title this term. With Manchester City dropping points again, this game is an opportunity for Liverpool to open a six-point gap over their fiercest rival. Liverpool versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the b Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Luton Town Captain Tom Lockyer ‘Stable’ After Cardiac Arrest on Field; Manchester City Draws Against Crystal Palace.

Mo Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the Liverpool starting eleven after being given a breather in the Europa League. Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are out for a few weeks and their absence will be felt by the hosts. Darwin Nunez leads the attack, allowing Luis Diaz to take up the left wing. Wataru Endo in midfield will sit back to dictate play with Dominik Szoboszlai pushing forward.

Harry Maguire has been ruled out of the tie for Manchester United which means Raphael Varane pairs up with Jonny Evans for the game in defence. Marcus Rashford did not train much with the squad due to illness but he is fit enough to feature. Rasmus Hojlund has struggled for goals and United’s midfield problems have a role to play in it.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Manchester United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 17. The Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be played at Anfield stadium and will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Former Nice and PSG Coach Christophe Galtier Stands Trial Over Alleged Racism.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Manchester United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool will dominate the contest from the onset, leaving very little for United to do other than defend. Expect the home side to secure an easy win.

