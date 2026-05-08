Sports News | India on Verge of History: Young Tigresses Trounce Lebanon in U17 Asian Cup

Suzhou [China], May 8 (ANI): India kept their AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 quarter-final hopes alive with a commanding 4-0 victory against Lebanon in their final Group B fixture at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8 on May 8.

Pritika Barman starred for the Young Tigresses with a brace, while Alva Devi Senjam and Joya also found the net as India registered their first win and first goals in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup since 2005. The emphatic victory leaves India in pole position for a place in the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's two best third-placed teams, as per a release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Also Read | RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Following the result, the Philippines would need to defeat Chinese Taipei by 12 goals, while Chinese Taipei would require a 13-goal victory.

Knowing only a win would keep their qualification hopes alive, India, who made only one change from their last game, with Anushka Kumari replacing Pearl Fernandes, began with intent and took the lead as early as the sixth minute.

Also Read | DC vs KKR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Divyani Linda launched a long ball forward from right-back, which Pritika controlled brilliantly before twisting past Lebanon defender Joya Bou Assaf. The winger then unleashed a superb left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Marie Joe Chebly to hand India the perfect start.

The early breakthrough settled the Young Tigresses, who quickly established control of proceedings with confident passing and aggressive pressing in the attacking third.

India nearly doubled their lead moments later when Anushka Kumari found space inside the box, but her effort was well saved by Marie. Pritika continued to trouble the Lebanese defence and came close to grabbing her second in the 16th minute, only to be denied again by the goalkeeper.

Lebanon struggled to cope with India's movement in wide areas, while the Indian midfield maintained pressure through quick transitions and intelligent positioning.

The second goal finally arrived in the 35th minute. Redima Devi Chingkhamayum threaded a pass towards Alva Devi Senjam at the edge of the box, and the forward surged past Gianna Frangieh before calmly slotting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper to give India a deserved 2-0 advantage at half-time.

India resumed the second half with the same attacking intensity and continued to push Lebanon deeper into their own half. The Young Tigresses controlled possession for long spells and looked dangerous whenever they advanced through the flanks.

Their dominance was rewarded again in the 72nd minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Joya. Receiving the ball on the left wing, the substitute displayed excellent close control before cutting inside, skipping past two defenders and curling a fine right-footed strike into the net to make it 3-0.

India sealed an outstanding performance five minutes from time as Pritika completed her brace. Breaking forward from the right wing, she drove into the penalty area unchallenged before calmly finishing past Marie to put the result beyond doubt.

The final whistle confirmed a historic evening for the Young Tigresses, who secured their first victory in the competition in over two decades, and are on the verge of their qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time in 21 years.

India U17 Women: Munni (GK), Elizabed Lakra (C) (Alena Devi Sarangthem 85'), Divyani Linda, Thandamoni Baskey (Bonifilia Shullai 75'), Julan Nongmaithem (Joya 58'), Anushka Kumari (Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam 75'), Ritu Badaik, Pritika Barman, Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam (Pearl Fernandes 75'). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)