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Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, 9 May 2026. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters its decisive final weeks, both teams are in urgent need of points to solidify their positions in the top four. The fixture holds significant weight for the hosts, who are looking to capitalise on home conditions following a mixed run of form in late April. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has historically favoured batters, although the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses. Spinners are expected to play a crucial role during the middle overs. Recent fixtures at the venue have seen scores in the region of 170–180, suggesting a competitive contest between bat and ball.

DC vs KKR Live Streaming on JioHotstar

Following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar in early 2025, JioHotstar is the exclusive digital destination for IPL 2026. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs KKR IPL 2026. Fans can stream the DC vs KKR match live on the JioHotstar app or website.

The platform offers several high-tech viewing options:

4K Resolution: Available for users with compatible devices and high-speed connections.

MaxView: A vertical viewing mode designed specifically for mobile users.

Multi-Cam: Allows viewers to switch between different camera angles, including a dedicated "Champion's Feed."

Regional Commentary: The match is available in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional dialects.

LSG vs RCB TV Telecast on Star Sports Network

For those who prefer traditional linear television, the Star Sports Network remains the official broadcaster for IPL 2026 in India. The match will be aired across several channels to cater to diverse linguistic audiences.

The primary channels include Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and dedicated feeds for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. High-definition (HD) versions of these channels are also available for an enhanced viewing experience.

DC vs KKR Match Preview

Delhi Capitals currently sit in the middle of the table, having shown flashes of brilliance interspersed with inconsistent bowling performances. The return of their core pace attack has provided a boost, but the middle order remains under pressure to deliver against a disciplined Kolkata bowling unit.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, have maintained a steady presence in the upper half of the standings. Known for their aggressive approach in the powerplay, KKR will rely on their spin department to exploit any turn offered by the Delhi surface. A victory for the visitors would almost certainly guarantee them a place in the playoffs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).