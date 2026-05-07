Sports News | India Set to Host Inaugural Edition of World Yogasana Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): In a significant milestone for the global Yogasana movement, India is set to host the inaugural edition of the World Yogasana Championship from June 4th-8th, 2026, at TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with participation from over 40 countries.

Organised under the aegis of World Yogasana, the championship will be hosted by Yogasana Bharat to bring together leading athletes from across the globe, further strengthening India's position at the forefront of promoting Yogasana as a recognised competitive sport, according to a press release.

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This movement seeks to create a resonance that paves the way for the sport's inclusion in multi-sport events globally, with a high possibility of becoming an Olympic sport.

As part of the preparations, the official selection trials for the Indian National Yogasana Team were conducted on May 1st and 2nd, 2026, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Sonepat, Haryana.

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Athletes competed in categories including Traditional, Artistic, Rhythmic, and Athletic Yogasana. The selected athletes will now participate in a National Coaching Camp at the Naranpura Sports Complex (SAI NCOE), Ahmedabad, from May 10th to June 2nd.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Yogasana Bharat, Udit Sheth, said, "Hosting the first-ever World Yogasana Sports Championship is a defining moment for the sport. It is our vision as India, led by our Hon'ble PM, to take Yoga to the youth globally through the sport of Yogasana, such that it resonates in many multi-sport events globally, with a high possibility to make it an Olympic Sport. We've built a strong competitive ecosystem, and now Yogasana is ready for the global stage. India is proud to lead this movement. Yogasana is a gateway to the Yoga way of life."

Elated at hosting the inaugural edition of the World Yoga Championship, Secretary General of World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat, Dr. Jaideep Arya, added, "The level of participation and talent witnessed during the national trials in Sonepat highlights the tremendous growth of Yogasana across India. The championship will provide athletes with an international platform while further accelerating the sport's global recognition and development."

Recognised and governed globally by World Yogasana, the sport merges the discipline of yoga with the spirit of athletic competition. Performance is judged on precision, balance, flexibility, control, stability, and degree of difficulty under standardised rules.

With athletes, officials, and federations from across the globe set to converge in Ahmedabad this June, the championship promises to be a landmark celebration of sporting excellence and India's yogic heritage. (ANI)

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