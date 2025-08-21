New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Indian Government has reformed a policy to deal with Pakistan in sports events and declared that the Indian athletes and teams will be allowed to participate in "international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. However, India will continue to refrain from participating in competitions in Pakistan and will not participate in any bilateral competition.

Along with this, it is also declared that the visa policy will be "simplified" for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies for a "maximum" period of five years, confirmed a source in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Thursday.

This development comes amid the ongoing outrage over the Indian cricket team facing Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will take place on September 14 in Dubai. The outrage over India facing their arch-rival in the tournament stems from the anger against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the attack and dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. In the aftermath of India's response, the strained relationship between the two neighbouring nations further slumped.

The MYAS cleared that India won't play Pakistan in bilateral events and said, "India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's countries are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons."

While taking into account India's rise as a credible venue to host top-tier international events, individual athletes and teams of the nations will be able to compete against Pakistan in multinational tournaments hosted by India.

"It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India," MYAS said.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified," MYAS added.

The MYAS also confirmed that a multi-entry visa will be issued on top priority for the duration of their official tenure and said, "In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms."

"Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India," MYAS concluded. (ANI)

