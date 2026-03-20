Bangkok [Thailand], March 20 (ANI): The Indian U20 women's team, with 24 players, arrived in Thailand on Friday morning for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Young Tigresses, who qualified for the Asian Cup after 20 years, will have 13 days to acclimatise to the local conditions in Bangkok before their first Group C match against Japan on April 2 at 18:30 IST.

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India will then take on Australia on April 5 at 14:30 IST and Chinese Taipei on April 8 at 14:30 IST. The AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 will be streamed live on FanCode.

The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams among all three groups will make it to the quarter-finals. Further, the four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

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India, under Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson, had begun their current training camp in Bengaluru in January after the conclusion of the first phase of the IWL.

Later, they had a one-month camp in Sweden, where they played five friendly matches against the senior teams of Swedish club sides. After their return from Scandinavia, the Young Tigresses continued training in Kolkata, from where they departed for the Thailand capital in the wee hours of Friday.

Alexandersson will announce the final 23-member squad closer to the tournament.

India's 24-member travelling squad to Thailand for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alka Indwar, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Ruchi Yadav, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Monisha Singha, Neha, Pooja, Shruti Kumari.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sulanjana Raul.

Head coach: Joakim AlexanderssonAssistant coach: Paromita SitGoalkeeping coach: Hameed KK

India's schedule at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026:

April 2: Japan vs India (Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani)April 5: India vs Australia (Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani)April 8: Chinese Taipei vs India (Pathum Thani Stadium, Pathum Thani). (ANI)

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