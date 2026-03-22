New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Indian U20 women's team are on the threshold of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand and not just as participants, but as a side shaped by deliberate preparation and international exposure, according to a press release from AIFF.

Under Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson, India's build-up has been structured with a clear objective: to put on a solid and brave performance against Asia's elite. India will face Japan on April 2 at 18:30 IST, Australia on April 5 at 14:30 IST, and Chinese Taipei on April 8 at 14:30 IST, in Group C.

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The top two teams in the group and the two best third-placed teams among all three groups will make it to the quarter-finals. Further, the four quarter-final winners will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026.

The Young Tigresses arrived in Bangkok 13 days before the first game, which will give them valuable time to adjust to the climate. However, it is not too different from the conditions in Kolkata, where the team trained after their return from Sweden earlier this month.

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India's preparation has spanned continents and styles, beginning with high-intensity friendlies closer to home. Matches against Uzbekistan in Mahabalipuram and Kazakhstan in Shymkent last year offered contrasting tests, but both were essential in shaping the team's tactical maturity.

"The Uzbekistan games were very important for us," Alexandersson said. "We had excellent training facilities in Chennai and played two good, friendly matches. They were beneficial because we're aiming to prepare for high-intensity games."Kazakhstan had a more physical team, with bigger and stronger players, some of whom had experience at the senior level," he explained.

The cornerstone of India's preparation, however, came in the form of a month-long training camp in Sweden. It was an experience that pushed the team into unfamiliar territory.

"From a football perspective, the camp was extremely valuable," said Alexandersson. "We had excellent facilities, strong training sessions, and access to a well-equipped gym."

In total, India played five friendly games, but the opening fixture against the senior squad of Swedish heavyweights Hammarby IF was a reality check in the shape of a 0-6 loss.

"That match was challenging. The speed of play, quality, and movement were at a very high level, and we had to work extremely hard defensively. But the girls showed a great mentality," noted Alexandersson.

"With each match, we improved, especially in our defensive structure and attacking movements. We've made good progress in creating chances."

More importantly, the team experienced both sides of the game - absorbing pressure and dictating play - a balance crucial at the tournament level.

"Importantly, we maintained our commitment to playing technical, possession-based football."

Drawn alongside some of the strongest teams in Asia, including Japan and Australia, India are not overwhelmed by the challenge.

"It's definitely a tough group," Alexandersson said, adding, "Japan are one of the best teams in the world at this level, and Australia are very strong and physical too. It's important that we respect these opponents but do not fear them. We want to play with confidence. Not just defend, but also keep possession and express ourselves."

Since securing the historic qualification in August last year, the Young Tigresses have undergone noticeable development across multiple facets of the game.

"There has been significant improvement," Alexandersson observed. "I've seen better ball movement, quicker passing, and more clarity in the final third. Even defensively, we are more organised, and the communication, especially from the goalkeepers, has improved.

"Every area we identified for improvement has progressed. Now we need to see how that translates against top-level opponents."

While India may not boast the same physical stature as some of their opponents, the team has leaned into other strengths like tactical discipline, aggression, and intelligence.

"I'm quite satisfied with the squad and the depth we have," Alexandersson said. "Even though we may not be the biggest team physically, we've worked a lot on defensive aggression and positioning.

"We've focused on engaging the opponent early rather than just reacting. Through video analysis and training, the players have developed a better understanding. It's about playing with courage, intelligence, and belief."

With the tournament fast approaching, expectations within the camp are grounded yet ambitious. The team held their first training session in Bangkok on Saturday, March 21.

"First and foremost, I expect total commitment from the girls," Alexandersson said. "We need to work hard, fight for every duel, and stay disciplined defensively. We must trust the work we've done and play with confidence, both with and without the ball. If we can do that, I believe we have a good chance in all three matches."

Alexandersson also had a message for the fans. "If there are Indian fans in Thailand, it would mean a lot if they could come to the stadium and support the team. Creating that atmosphere can really lift the players. It would be wonderful to make it feel like a home ground for the girls," the Indian coach said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)