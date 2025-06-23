Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at Lunch on Day Four of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 471 all out

England 1st Innings: 465 all out

India 2nd Innings (O/n: 90/2)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Carse 4

KL Rahul batting 72

Sai Sudharsan c Crawley b Stokes 30

Shubman Gill b Carse 8

Rishabh Pant batting 31

Extras: (LB-3, NB-3, W-2) 8

Total: (For 3 wkts, 48 overs) 153

Fall of wkts: 1-16, 2-82, 3-92.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 12-3-32-0, Brydon Carse 11-2-39-2, Josh Tongue 9-0-28-0, Shoaib Bashir 5-1-17-0, Ben Stokes 11-2-34-1.

