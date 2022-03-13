Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard after the end of Sri Lanka's first innings on day two of the second Test between India here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings:
Mayank Agarwal run out 4
Rohit Sharma c de Silva b Embuldeniya 15
Hanuma Vihari c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 31
Virat Kohli lbw b de Silva 23
Rishabh Pant b Embuldeniya 39
Shreyas Iyer st Dickwella b Jayawickrama 92
Ravindra Jadeja c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 4
Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b de Silva 13
Axar Patel b Lakmal 9
Mohammed Shami
c de Silva b Jayawickrama 5
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0
Extras: (B-7 LB-8 NB-2) 17
Total: (All out in 59.1 overs) 252
Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/29 3/76 4/86 5/126 6/148 7/183 8/215 9/229 10/252
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 8-3-12-1, Vishwa Fernando 3-0-18-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 24-2-94-3, Praveen Jayawickrama 17.1-3-81-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 7-1-32-2.
Sri Lanka Innings:
Kusal Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2
Dimuth Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4
Lahiru Thirimanne
c Iyer b Bumrah 8
Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10
Charith Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5
Niroshan Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah
21
Lasith Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah
1
Suranga Lakmal
b Ashwin
5
Praveen Jayawickrama
not out
1
Vishwa Fernando
st Pant b Ashwin
8
Extras: (B-1)
1
Total: (For 10 wickets in 35.5 overs)
109
Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/14 3/14 4/28 5/50 6/85, 7/95, 8/100, 9/100, 10/109.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-2, Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar Patel 5-1-21-1. PTI
