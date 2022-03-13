India are in control of the game as Sri Lanka are 86/6 while chasing the first innings score of 252 from the hosts. The Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 13, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Day 2 live streaming details can scroll down below. Sri Lanka 86/6 in Reply to India's 252 at Stumps on Day 1 of Pink Ball Test.

India have shown great resolve once again as despite posting a below-par score, they have managed to keep control of the game as their bowlers have managed to strike at regular intervals, not allowing Sri Lanka to form partnerships. The onus will now be on Niroshan Dickwell if the visitors are to cut the first-inning deficit.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 13, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match Day 2 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs SL 1st Test match Day 2 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2022 11:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).