Dharamsala, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Innings:

Also Read | Mumbai: Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli, Held for Dashing Car Into Building Gate, Released on Bail.

Pathum Nissanka c VR Iyer b Avesh Khan 1

Danushka Gunathilaka b Mohammed Siraj 0

Also Read | Is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Charith Asalanka c Samson b Avesh Khan 4

Janith Liyanage b Ravi Bishnoi 9

Dinesh Chandimal c VR Iyer b Patel 22

Dasun Shanaka not out 74

Chamika Karunaratne not out 12

Extras: (B-4 LB-14 W-6) 24

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)

146

Fall of wickets: 1/1 5/2 11/3 29/4 60/5

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-1, Avesh Khan 4-1-23-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-29-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-22-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-32-1. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)