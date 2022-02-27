Dharamsala, Feb 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.
Sri Lanka Innings:
Pathum Nissanka c VR Iyer b Avesh Khan 1
Danushka Gunathilaka b Mohammed Siraj 0
Charith Asalanka c Samson b Avesh Khan 4
Janith Liyanage b Ravi Bishnoi 9
Dinesh Chandimal c VR Iyer b Patel 22
Dasun Shanaka not out 74
Chamika Karunaratne not out 12
Extras: (B-4 LB-14 W-6) 24
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)
146
Fall of wickets: 1/1 5/2 11/3 29/4 60/5
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-1, Avesh Khan 4-1-23-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-29-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-22-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-32-1. More
