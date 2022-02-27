India and Sri Lanka take on each other in the third of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs SL 3rd T20I clash will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA Stadium) in Dharamshala on February 27, 2022 (Sunday). India have already pocketed the three-match series 2-0. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the series but is the IND vs SL 3rd T20I match available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Sri Lanka will be looking for consolation win as they face India in the third T20I. India have already sealed the series 2-0 and now will be eyeing a whitewash. It will be interesting to see if hosts make any change to their winning combination or not.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs SL 3rd T20I live telecast will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. However, IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2022 will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs SL T20I series as well.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

