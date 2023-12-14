Navi Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the Test between India Women and Australia Women here on Thursday.
India (1st innings)
Smriti Mandhana b Bell 17
Shafali Verma b Cross 19
Satheesh Shubha c Nat Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone 69
Jemimah Rodrigues b Bell 68
Harmanpreet Kaur (c) run out 49
Yastika Bhatia c Bell b Dean 66
Deepti Sharma batting 60
Sneh Rana b Nat Sciver-Brunt 30
Pooja Vastrakar batting 4
Extras: (B-19, LB-7, NB-2) 28
Total: (For 7 wickets in 94 overs) 410
Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-47, 3-162, 4-190, 5-306, 6-313, 7-405.
Bowling: Kate Cross 14-0-64-1, Lauren Bell 15-1-64-2, Nat Sciver-Brunt 11-4-25-1, Lauren Filer 15-1-84-0, Charlie Dean 17-1-62-1, Sophie Ecclestone 22-4-85-1. PTI
