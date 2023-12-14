India has already commenced their tour to South Africa with the T20 series which will be followed by a ODI series and then the much-anticipated two match Test series, which is also part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. India will visit South Africa for a Test series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma for the first time. Meanwhile, South African cricket has gained back some lost ground in the recent past and also made it to the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They were able to make a stunning comeback in the Test series against India in 2021-22 despite losing the first Test match. Now, they have the same target in hand with a squad mixed in experience and youth, Although, reports have suggested ace pacer Kagiso Rabada is in doubts for the series. Mohammed Shami Likely to Miss India vs South Africa Test Series Due to Ankle Injury: Report.

According to Cricbuzz, Kagiso Rabada's fitness for the Test series against India is uncertain, a significant worry on its own but a looming catastrophe in light of Anrich Nortje's confirmed absence and Lungi Ngidi's unconfirmed status. Rabada was to have played for the Lions in their first-class match against the Dolphins at Kingsmead, which starts on Thursday. But he will miss the game because of the bruised heel that limited him to six overs in the World Cup semifinal against Australia at Eden Gardens on November 16. He hasn't been in action since. Asked how much longer Rabada would be out, South Africa's team management said he "will undergo further assessments". Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada To Not Play South Africa’s Domestic Red-Ball Match Ahead of Test Series Against India.

Nortje is struggling with a lumbar stress fracture that has kept him off the field since September 10. On Friday, a sprained ankle ruled Ngidi out of the T20I series against India, which ends at the Wanderers on Thursday, as well as this week's round of first-class matches. The first of the two Tests starts on Boxing Day, December 26, at Centurion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).