Queenstown, Feb 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the one-off T20 International between India Women and New Zealand Women here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Women Innings:

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Reveals People Asked Him Quit Cricket & Drive Auto With Your Father After Poor Performance in 2019 IPL Season.

Suzie Bates b Gayakwad 36

Sophie Devine c Rana b Sharma 31

Also Read | WI vs ENG 2022: England Announce 16-Member Squad for West Indies Tests, James Anderson and Stuart Broad Left Out.

Amelia Kerr c Shafali Verma b Vastrakar 17

Maddy Green

c Poonam Yadav b Sharma 26

Lea Tahuhu c Shafali Verma b Vastrakar 27

Brooke Halliday not out

7

Katey Martin not out 9

Extras: (LB-2) 2

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 155

Fall of wickets: 1/60 2/80 3/102 4/123 5/140

Bowling: Pooja Vastrakar 4-1-16-2, Simran Bahadur 2-0-26-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-39-1, Poonam Yadav 4-0-34-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-26-2, Sneh Rana 2-0-12-0.

India Women Innings (Target: 156 runs from 20 overs)

Yastika Bhatia b AC Kerr 26

Shafali Verma c Green b AC Kerr 13

Harmanpreet Kaur b JM Kerr

12

Sabbhineni Meghana c Bates b Tahuhu

37

Richa Ghosh b Devine 12

Pooja Vastrakar c Bates b Jensen 10

Sneh Rana c Martin b Jensen

6

Deepti Sharma not out 3

Simran Bahadur b JM Kerr 10

Poonam Yadav not out 1

Extras: (LB-1 W-6) 7

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs)

137

Fall of wickets: 1/41 2/42 3/67 4/101 5/107 6/120 7/122 8/136

Bowling: Jess Kerr 4-0-20-2, Hannah Rowe

2-0-18-0, Lea Tahuhu 4-0-27-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-25-2, Sophie Devine 3-0-21-1, Hayley Jensen 3-0-25-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)