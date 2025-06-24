Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 24 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed profound grief and sorrow at the demise of former India cricketer and left-arm spinner, Dilip Doshi, who passed away at the age of 77, according to a BCCI media advisory.

Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London, where he had lived for several decades. With a classical left-armer's action, Doshi scalped 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.

He also left his mark in the ODIs and finished with 22 wickets in 15 ODIs while maintaining an economy of 3.96. Doshi represented Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire in first-class cricket and picked up 898 wickets in 238 appearances at 26.58.

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s and made his debut at the age of 32.

At Nottinghamshire, the West Indies legend Garfield Sobers heavily influenced the left-arm spinner. He made a silent exit from international cricket in the 1980s and gave a compelling account of his cricketing days in his autobiography Spin Punch.

Among his accomplished feats, Doshi played an immaculate role with his five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Test of 1981, which helped India orchestrate a memorable victory.

The BCCI stands in solidarity with his family, loved ones and the cricketing community in mourning this irreparable loss.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said: "It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket. His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time."

Devajit Saikia, Secretary, BCCI, said: "Dilip Doshi was a remarkable cricketer and a great human being. His passion for the game was evident in every ball he bowled. He had a calm demeanour and a fiercely competitive spirit. He played a crucial role in India's spin attack during a significant period. His legacy as a classical spinner and a fine individual will forever be etched in the annals of Indian cricket. May his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

