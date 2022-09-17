New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes to star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who turned 36 on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended wishes to the spinner on Twitter.

"255 international games 659 international wickets 37999 international runs 2nd highest wicket-taker for #TeamIndia in Tests 2011 ICC World Cup & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner Here's wishing @ashwinravi99 0a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share a story wishing Ashwin on his birthday.

"Happy birthday Ash. Wishing you happiness and good health. Have a great day," said Virat in his story.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also took to Twitter to wish Ashwin.

"Happiest birthday to our vera level all-rounder @ashwinravi99. Have a blast Ashley! Brb... birthday boy taking us on a trip," tweeted Ashwin.

Ashwin's Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals also wished their player a very happy birthday.

"One Ash Anna for all seasons. Happy birthday, @ashwinravi99," tweeted Rajasthan Royals.

India's middle-order batting veteran Cheteshwar Pujara also wished Ashwin on his birthday.

"Happy birthday, @ashwinravi99 Wishing you a year full of happiness, and wickets," tweeted Ashwin.

Ever since his international debut in 2010, Ashwin has established himself as one of the most important members of the national team, especially in Tests. His figures as a bowler have helped him evolve as one of the greats in the longer format.

In 86 Test matches, he has scored 2,931 runs at an average of 26.88. Five centuries and 12 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 124. He has also taken 442 wickets in the longer format, the eighth-highest in the format. Ashwin's best figures in Tests are 7/59.

In 113 ODIs, he has scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44. One half-century has come out of his bat in the 50-over format. His best individual score in the format is 65. Ashwin has captured 151 wickets in this format, with the best bowling figures of 4/25.

In 56 T20Is, he has scored 161 runs at an average of 32.20. Ashwin's best score in this format is 31*. He has also taken 66 wickets in this format, with the best bowling figures of 4/8.

Ashwin is a member of the Indian team that won the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Alongside international trophies, the spinner has also won two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with Chennai Super Kings, in 2010 and 2011. (ANI)

