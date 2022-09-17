Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Leicester City when the two teams face off against each other in Premier League clash. The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 17. Spurs would look to bounce back from their midweek Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon. On the other hand, Brendan Rodgers side went down 5-2 against Brighton in their recent league fixture and aim for a victory here in North London. After an usual absence from the field due to the Queen Elizabeth's death, the two teams lock horns in a bid to move up in the points table. Premier League 2022–23 Points Table Updated: Manchester United Climb to Fifth Spot After 3-1 Win Over Arsenal

Antonio Conte will have to call the starting line up without one of star forwards Lucas Moura who continues to stay out of action due to injury. Son Heung-min is expected to start with Harry Kane in the front which leaves a determined Dejan Kulusevski on the bench yet again. It will be a great opportunity for the Korean to end his goal drought against the 20th-placed Leicester.

For the visitors, Rodgers gets a nearly-fit squad and will have a plenty of option to call a strong line up against the North London outfit. Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to lead the attack instead of Jamie Vardy. However, Dennis Praet still needs to shake off a leg problem. With both sides desperate to win this contest, this clash is expected to be an entertaning one.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be held on September 17, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City match.

