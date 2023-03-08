New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Indian cricketing fraternity on Wednesday took to social media to extend birthday wishes to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who turns 34.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in India took to Twitter to wish the Indian skipper on her birthday.

"278 international games, 6,418 international runs Highest score by a #TeamIndia batter in innings in Women's ODI World Cup, 1st cricketer to play 150 T20Is Here's wishing India captain @ImHarmanpreet a very happy birthday," tweeted BCCI Women.

Mumbai Indians (MI), the franchise Harmanpreet leads in the recently-started Women's Premier League also tweeted, "You say queen, we say Harman. Happy birthday, Skipper!@ImHarmanpreet| #HappyBirthdayHarman #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023."

The franchise also shared some videos of birthday celebrations, cake cutting on their official Twitter account.

It also posted a video of some of Harmanpreet's family members, closest friends, and teammates in their cricket fraternity, wishing the skipper on her 34th birthday.

Former Indian pacer and current Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach in WPL, Jhulan Goswami, with who Harmanpreet played for the national side for years, also said that it had been an honour to share the field with her and see her grow into an "incredible player".

"Happy birthday to my dear @ImHarmanpreet! It's been an honor to share the field with you & watch you grow into the incredible player you are today. Keep shining, Harman! #HappyBirthday #HarmanpreetKaur #GodBlessYou," tweeted Jhulan.

India's World Cup 2011-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share his wishes with Harmanpreet.

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, currently representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL, also posted an Instagram story to wish her teammate on her birthday.

Harmanpreet has represented India in 124 matches, scoring 3,322 runs at an average of 38.18. She has five centuries and 17 fifties in the format, with the best individual score of 171*.

She has also played 151 T20Is, in which she has scored 3,058 runs at an average of 28.05 in 136 innings. Harmanpreet has one century and 10 fifties in the format, with the best score of 103.

The Indian skipper is also a useful bowler, having 31 ODI scalps and 32 T20I wickets to her name.

In Tests, she has scored 38 runs in three matches and has a total of nine wickets.

Harmanpreet is part of the Indian team which won the silver medal in the cricket tournament held at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which was the second time the sport got representation at the event. Women's cricket was played in the event for the first time ever.

She is also the first-ever player to play 150 T20Is. (ANI)

