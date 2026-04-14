New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The India U17 women's football team suffered a 0-3 defeat against Russia in the second of three friendly matches at the Matsesta Football Centre in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday.

Valeria Menyailova struck twice early in the second half (49', 52') after Sofia Svyatnaya (18') had opened the scoring, as the hosts capitalised on key errors to secure the win. While the entire Russia squad was born in 2009, India's starting XI included four born in 2009, four in 2011, and three in 2010, as per the AIFF website.

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The Young Tigresses, coached by Italian Pamela Conti, are using these matches to prepare for next month's all-important AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026. India lost 0-4 in the first game against Russia three days ago.

Russia began on the front foot and nearly went ahead as early as the second minute. Menyailova was played through inside the box and showed neat footwork to get past Divyani Linda, but her close-range effort was denied by a sharp save from Munni. The winger continued to pose problems and came close again in the 10th minute, only for Munni to rush off her line and produce an excellent diving stop to keep the scores level.

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India, however, took time to settle into the contest. Their first shot on target arrived in the 13th minute when Valaina Fernandes tried her luck from distance, but it was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Emelianova Anastasiya. A minute later, Valaina laid the ball off for Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam, who tested the Russian custodian again. The match marked Olivia's youth international debut for India.

Despite India's growing involvement, Russia broke the deadlock in the 18th minute through an unfortunate error. Sofia Svyatnaya floated in a free-kick from the left that should have been a routine take for Munni, but the goalkeeper misjudged the flight, allowing the ball to slip and roll over the line.

The setback sparked a response from the Young Tigresses, who began to push higher up the pitch and create openings. Their best opportunity of the half came in the 32nd minute when Valaina skipped past her marker and aimed a curling effort towards the far corner. Emelianova, however, reacted swiftly to dive and parry the ball away, preserving Russia's lead going into the break.

India's hopes of a comeback were dented early in the second half following a defensive lapse. In the 49th minute, a sequence of poor backpasses proved costly. Ritu Badaik initiated the move under pressure, and captain Elizabeth Lakra's attempted clearance only made matters worse. Menyailova capitalised, intercepting the loose ball before rounding Munni and finishing calmly to double Russia's advantage.

The hosts extended their lead soon after with a well-worked move in the 52nd minute. Mira Kuznetsova threaded a precise through pass to Menyailova, who made no mistake in front of the goal, dispatching a powerful right-footed strike to make it 3-0.

India continued to show intent despite the deficit and came close to pulling one back in the 70th minute. Substitute Pearl Fernandes struck firmly on goal, but Emelianova once again proved equal to the task, making a solid save to deny the visitors.

While the scoreline reflected Russia's clinical edge, India showed moments of promise, particularly through Valaina and Olivia, but were ultimately undone by individual errors at crucial moments.

The two teams will meet once more in the final friendly on April 17, as India look to regroup and fine-tune their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026.

India U17 Women: Munni (GK), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Thandamoni Baskey (Bonifilia Shullai 82'), Julan Nongmaithem (Joya 88'), Olivia Chanu Ningthoujam (Anushka Kumari 82'), Ritu Badaik (Alisha Lyngdoh 62'), Valaina Fernandes (Pearl Fernandes 62'), Redima Devi Chingkhamayum, Abhista Basnett, Alva Devi Senjam (Pritika Barman 62'). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)