As Match 22 of IPL 2026 gets underway at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the "Impact Player" rule has once again taken centre stage. With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning the toss and electing to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both team managements have named a strategic list of substitutes designed to adapt to the shifting conditions at Chepauk. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Scorecard.

The use of the Impact Player has become a vital tool in 2026, allowing teams to effectively bypass the overseas player limit or bolster specific departments depending on whether they are setting or chasing a target.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The Finn Allen Factor

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed a significant tactical move at the toss. While overseas explosive opener Finn Allen was omitted from the starting XI to accommodate the return of fit-again spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, Allen remains the primary candidate to be introduced as the Impact Player during KKR’s chase. Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast.

KKR Impact Substitute Options:

Finn Allen (Overseas)

Manish Pandey

Navdeep Saini

Tejasvi Dahiya

Tim Seifert (Overseas) By starting with Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, and Sunil Narine, KKR can utilise their bowling strength in the first innings before swapping a bowler for Allen to provide additional firepower alongside Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the second half.

Chennai Super Kings: Strengthening the Bowling Core

Having been asked to bat first, CSK has named a bench that prioritises bowling reinforcements for the second innings, especially considering the potential for dew to affect their primary spinners, Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK Impact Substitute Options:

Akeal Hosein (Overseas)

Matthew Short (Overseas)

Matt Henry (Overseas)

Kartik Sharma

Prashant Veer

Should CSK post a competitive total, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to introduce a specialist bowler like Akeal Hosein or Matt Henry to tighten the screws during the Powerplay, likely replacing a specialist batter like Sarfaraz Khan or Ayush Mhatre once their batting duties are complete.

Tactical Background: The Chepauk Surface

The decision-making tonight is heavily influenced by the nature of the Chennai pitch. With the surface expected to assist spin in the first innings, KKR’s inclusion of Chakaravarthy in the starting XI is a clear attempt to restrict CSK’s middle order, which features the dangerous Shivam Dube.

Conversely, CSK’s reliance on the Impact Player to bring in an extra bowler highlights their concern over the "dew factor," which traditionally makes defending a total at Chepauk more challenging as the night progresses.

CSK vs KKR Confirmed Playing XIs

CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed.

KKR XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

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